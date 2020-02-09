|
Katherine "Kay" was born in Richmond, VA on August 17, 1938 to Anne M. and Floyd R. Lininger. The family moved to Norfolk in the early 50's. Kay graduated from Granby High School, where she met her husband to be, Thomas "Tommy" Erickson Taliaferro. Kay and Tommy married young and have been happily married for over 64 years. Besides raising her own family, she answered the call to be a foster parent. She and Tommy were foster parents for 30 plus years, the last 14 for children with special needs. Kay's commitment and strong faith in God was a constant in her life.
Kay is survived by her husband, Tommy; sister, Randy Albritton; five children, Eric Taliaferro (Diane Evans), Greg Taliaferro, Kathy Gelbrich, Mari Boatman (B.K.), Jessie Taliaferro; and four grandchildren, Chris Taliaferro, Matt Myers, Ian Taliaferro, and Delaney Boatman.
A memorial service celebrating her life, will be conducted by the Reverend Rhonda Wheeler at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 179 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, VA on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 2 PM.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution to the Emmanuel Memorial Fund or a in her name.
Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 9, 2020