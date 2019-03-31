Katherine Loretta Wilson Mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, Katherine "Kitty" Loretta Wilson, 91, born on June 8, 1927, passed away on March 27, 2019 surrounded by her adoring family. Born in Silver Springs, Maryland, she lived in northern Virginia where she raised her three sons: Wendell, Craig, and Russell Poulsen. She married her second husband, John Leslie Wilson, with whom she enjoyed boating, fishing, camping and riding on the back of John's motorcycle. Following his death, she moved to North Myrtle Beach where she and John had loved to vacation, and made that her home for the next thirty years. She worked at Fat Harold's Beach Club, in North Myrtle Beach, where shaggers loved to talk to "Miss Kitty" as they visited the club throughout the years. Kitty worked as a switchboard operator and supervisor for C & P Telephone Company, developing lifelong friendships. She loved the companionship of cats which she cared for throughout her life, especially her last Ragdoll cat whom she fondly called "Baby Cat." Skilled at knitting and crocheting, Kitty created blankets for family, friends, and charity auction events. A huge fan of gaming, she loved to play cards, Mahjong on the computer, watch game shows, and visit the casinos in Las Vegas. She celebrated her 90th birthday by competing in a slot tournament at her favorite casino, Treasure Island. During her last year, she lived at The Gloucester House where she could be closer to her sons and grandchildren. The extra time they were able to spend with her will forever be treasured. A visitation will take place at 5 PM on April 4th at Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory in Gloucester Court House, Virginia, followed by a service at 6 PM. She will be laid to rest beside John Wilson at 1 PM at on April 5th at National Memorial Park/King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, VA. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary