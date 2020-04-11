|
|
Barhamsville - Katherine Smith Manning, 83 passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was the widow of the late Otis W.Manning Sr. She is survived by her children, LaVerne Manning-Ashley, Jerry D. Manning Sr., Marshall L. Manning, Alphonzo F. Manning Sr. and Gerard Manning and a host of other relatives and friends. Sunday, April 12, 2020, the viewing will be 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at J.K. Redmond Funeral Home followed by the graveside service at 3:30 p.m. at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church Cemetery, Barhamsville.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 11, 2020