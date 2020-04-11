Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.K. Redmond Funeral Home
3632 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway
Shacklefords, VA 23156
804-785–3342
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 12, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
J.K. Redmond Funeral Home
3632 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway
Shacklefords, VA 23156
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Apr. 12, 2020
3:30 PM
Mt. Nebo Baptist Church Cemetery
Barhamsville, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Manning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Manning


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Manning Obituary
Barhamsville - Katherine Smith Manning, 83 passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was the widow of the late Otis W.Manning Sr. She is survived by her children, LaVerne Manning-Ashley, Jerry D. Manning Sr., Marshall L. Manning, Alphonzo F. Manning Sr. and Gerard Manning and a host of other relatives and friends. Sunday, April 12, 2020, the viewing will be 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at J.K. Redmond Funeral Home followed by the graveside service at 3:30 p.m. at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church Cemetery, Barhamsville.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -