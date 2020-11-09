April 7, 1931 – Nov. 6, 2020



Heaven gained another angel on Friday Nov. 6th. Kitty was blessed to be 1 of 13 children raised in a Christian home. Large family gatherings with lots of food and laughter were regular occurrences. The "Moore Sisters" and extended family were especially close and always cared for one another during sickness or just to be together to play games and relive stories from their childhood. Every gathering was sure to include laughter and a practical joke or two – especially by the twins, Kitty and Lizzie. It was Kitty's outgoing and caring personality that enabled her to meet and marry the love of her life, Gene. They were only together a short time but made the most of their time traveling or just working on electrical jobs together.



Kitty was preceded in death by her parents Rosser and Ruth Moore, husband Gene Smith, siblings Vivian, Alex, Shirley, Helen, Jessie, Audrey, Russell, Marie, Elsie, and Marion, and her son Anthony Carter. She is survived by her twin sister Lizzie, baby sister Frances (Herbert), and sister-in-law Ruby Jean, son Al (Mary), daughter Nina, and granddaughter Nikki as well as many nieces, nephews, and the many friends she loved like family.



The family is especially grateful for the entire staff and residents of Gloucester House for caring for her, laughing with her, and loving her. Thank you for being a part of our extended family.



Funeral arrangements by Andrews Funeral Home will be held graveside at Bellamy United Methodist Church on Tuesday November 10th at 2pm for family members only due to Covid concerns. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1417, Gloucester, Va. 23061.



