Katherine Nixon "Kat" Spady
Katherine Nixon Spady, affectionately known as "Kat", 70, of Hampton VA was granted access to the Heavenly Gates on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Sentara Careplex Hospital. Kat was a courageous wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

She was born May 19, 1950 in Birtee County, North Carolina to the late Joseph Veney and Alvania Nixon. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Rosa Jones.

Kat was a faithful member of Greater Bethlehem Christian Assembly (GBCA) where she openly showed her love for the church.

Mrs. Spady retired from Hampton General Hospital after 28 years as an Environmental Specialist Supervisor. She created a home based project called "You Need Me" for the community, family, friends and anyone in need. Her experience and talents as a gifted seamstress, Notary Public and photographer aided in making her project successful. She loved to cook, was an avid collector and a dedicated Washington Redskins fan.

Kat is survived by her husband; William C. Spady Sr., three daughters; Chanda Nixon of Newport News, VA, Patricia Peason (Gary) of Newport News, VA, Lytisha Williams of Hampton, VA, two sons; Dale Nixon (nephew/son) (Cheryl) of Hampton, VA and William Spady Jr. (Nadelvia) of Clarksville TN. She is also survived by brother Joseph Veney, sisters; Vincent Billups, Lucy Livingston, Constance Johnson (John), Glenda Walters, Dorothy Veney and Barbara Holley, 2 granddaughters, 9 grandsons, 11 great grandchildren, 2 godchildren Magnolia "Maggie" Freeman and Pam Lucas and a host of other relatives and friends.

The viewing will be Sunday, November 22, from 12 to 4 pm at the funeral home.

Homegoing celebration will be Monday, November 23, 11 am at Greater Bethlehem Christian Assembly , 360 Ivy Home Road Hampton, VA.

Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117 www.smithbrothersfh.com

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Viewing
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
NOV
23
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Greater Bethlehem Christian Assembly
