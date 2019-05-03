|
Kathleen Anne Champion, 58, of Hampton, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. Kathleen is survived by her sister, Susan Sarver and husband Joseph; brothers, Thomas Champion and Edward Champion; and nephews Evan and Grant Sarver.The family will have visitation at 10:00 am Monday, May 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Immediately following at 11:00 am, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated.Donations in memory of Kathy can be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church with a notation to Ladies of Carmel. Arrangements are being made by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions, 757-825-8070. To read her extended obituary, please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on May 3, 2019