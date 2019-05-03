Home

Kathleen Anne Champion

Kathleen Anne Champion Obituary
Kathleen Anne Champion, 58, of Hampton, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. Kathleen is survived by her sister, Susan Sarver and husband Joseph; brothers, Thomas Champion and Edward Champion; and nephews Evan and Grant Sarver.The family will have visitation at 10:00 am Monday, May 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Immediately following at 11:00 am, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated.Donations in memory of Kathy can be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church with a notation to Ladies of Carmel. Arrangements are being made by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions, 757-825-8070. To read her extended obituary, please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on May 3, 2019
