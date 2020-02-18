|
Kathleen Gaynor Coen completed her Alzheimer's journey on February 12. She died peacefully at home with her family and close friends around her. Kathy lived a full life, reinventing herself several times as life took its twists and turns. She was a geologist, an export manager and a well-liked teacher. After early retirement due to a form of muscular dystrophy, she became a Virginia master gardener and naturalist. She was an avid reader, Scrabble player, scrap booker and self-professed "red-headed New Yorker". Most importantly she was a devoted mother to Patrick and Kevin, and a 32 year friend and companion to husband Peter. Her brother Kevin, sister Norah, nieces, nephews grand-nephew and many friends will also cherish their memories of her. Thanks to the caring staff at Bon Secours Hospice. Special thanks to Eileen for being a caring friend throughout Kathy's illness. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Friday Feb 21, 11:00 am at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Yorktown. No flowers please, but consider a donation to Alzheimer's Research or Hospice care in Kathy's memory
Published in Daily Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020