Kathleen G. Coen

Kathleen G. Coen Obituary
Kathleen Gaynor Coen completed her Alzheimer's journey on February 12. She died peacefully at home with her family and close friends around her. Kathy lived a full life, reinventing herself several times as life took its twists and turns. She was a geologist, an export manager and a well-liked teacher. After early retirement due to a form of muscular dystrophy, she became a Virginia master gardener and naturalist. She was an avid reader, Scrabble player, scrap booker and self-professed "red-headed New Yorker". Most importantly she was a devoted mother to Patrick and Kevin, and a 32 year friend and companion to husband Peter. Her brother Kevin, sister Norah, nieces, nephews grand-nephew and many friends will also cherish their memories of her. Thanks to the caring staff at Bon Secours Hospice. Special thanks to Eileen for being a caring friend throughout Kathy's illness. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Friday Feb 21, 11:00 am at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Yorktown. No flowers please, but consider a donation to Alzheimer's Research or Hospice care in Kathy's memory
Published in Daily Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
