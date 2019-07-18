|
Kathleen Hargrove-Battle, 64, passed away suddenly Friday, July 12, 2019. She was the daughter to the late Ralph Edward and Overseer Mable R. Hargrove. She was employed with the the Riverside Rehabilitation Center and Hidenwood Retirement Home.
She leaves to cherish her memory, four brothers, two sisters; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held 12noon to 6 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. The celebration of her life will take place 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the funeral home. The Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
