Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
Kathleen Hargrove-Battle

Kathleen Hargrove-Battle Obituary
Kathleen Hargrove-Battle, 64, passed away suddenly Friday, July 12, 2019. She was the daughter to the late Ralph Edward and Overseer Mable R. Hargrove. She was employed with the the Riverside Rehabilitation Center and Hidenwood Retirement Home.

She leaves to cherish her memory, four brothers, two sisters; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held 12noon to 6 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. The celebration of her life will take place 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the funeral home. The Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on July 18, 2019
