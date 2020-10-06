Mother Kathleen (Brown) Harris, 72, went home to be with the Lord on October 2, 2020 in Hampton, VA. She was born on August 24, 1948 to the late Jessie Dandridge Brown and Dr. Marjorie Pittman Brown in the city of Newport News, VA. She was the first born of six children. She was educated in the city of Hampton.



Kathleen was married to Albert Harris. They were the proud parents of LaWanda Brown-Bannister. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; brother Jesse Brown Jr.; sister Vanessa Wynn; and brother-in-law Celinto Woods.



Kathleen leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter LaWanda Brown-Bannister (Thomas) , grandchildren Tyrone Brown, Thomas Bannister Jr., Imani Bannister, and Indiya Bannister. Siblings Joyce Woods, Jacqueline Alston (Faulcon), Terence Brown(Elke) , and sister in-law Renee Brown as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Celebration of life will be held on Thursday, October 8 at 11:00 a.m. at Gospel Light United Holy Church Newport News, VA. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 7, from 2pm -6 p.m. at Nicholson Cummings Funeral Home in Hampton, VA.



