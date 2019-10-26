|
Kathleen "Kat" Garcia passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on October 23, 2019 in Hampton, Virginia. She was a young 90. Kathleen was born September 10, 1929 in Monroe County, West Virginia to Vernon and Eva Weikel. She married her husband Lionel Garcia in Narrows, VA in December 4, 1952.
Kathleen spent the better part of her life in Hampton, VA raising her children and watching her grandchildren grow up. She retired from Maida Development Company in Phoebus. Kathleen was a loving wife, an amazing mother and caring grandmother who loved her soap operas, collected lighthouses and enjoyed her rose bushes.
Kathleen is survived by her son, Teddy Garcia; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and John Derrick of Hampton, VA; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lionel; and her son, Ralph Garcia.
The family will receive guests beginning at noon on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 pm followed by her burial at Parklawn Memorial Park. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the life of Kathleen M. Garcia. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 26, 2019