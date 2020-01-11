|
|
Kathleen M. Kidd, 71, of Oakton, VA, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, surrounded by family at home.
Kathleen was born on May 17, 1948 in Atlanta, GA, to parents Col. Wil and Marie Meyer and younger sister to Tom. Kathleen grew up in Dallas, TX. She received a BA from UT-Arlington then a MS from SMU. Kathleen dedicated herself to public service as a Human Resources professional in the federal government for nearly 50 years and received multiple awards for her service.
She was active in the many communities in which she lived: playing monthly bridge games in Poquoson, VA; contributing to her children's schools and activities. Her most treasured roles were that of mother to her children and Meemaw to her grandchildren.
Kathleen is survived by her children, David (Michelle) Kidd of Oakton, VA, and Anne Kidd (Brian Rowe) of Melbourne, Australia; and her grandchildren, Grayson and Leah Kidd of Oakton, VA; her stepsons Brian Kidd of Mountain View, CA, and Brennan (Stacy) Kidd of Tacoma, WA; and grandchildren by them, Patrick, Sofia, Owen, and Audrey.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 11, 2020