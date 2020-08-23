1/1
Kathleen V. "Kitty" Swanson
1953 - 2020
Born in Syracuse, NY on May 19, 1953, Kathleen V Swanson took her last breath on August 19, 2020, after a lengthy battle with early-onset Alzheimer's. Kitty, as she was affectionately known since childhood, was preceded in death by her father Albert Muench, mother Beverly Muench, sisters Patricia and Diane, and a stillborn daughter. Kitty is survived by her husband of 48 years, Rory (Bud) Swanson, daughter Kristen Swanson Houston (Vince), son Daniel Swanson (Sidney), four grandchildren (Danika, Adeline, Audra, and Everett), and sister Monica Jenkins. Kitty and Bud were high school sweethearts, meeting at Kecoughtan High School (Hampton, VA). She graduated from KHS in 1971, and later received her Associate's Degree from Thomas Nelson Community College, and her Bachelor's Degree from St. Leo University. Kitty spent the majority of her career as a Certified Contracts Manager and retired from the General Services Administration as a Federal Government employee. Post-retirement, she spent her remaining years loving on her grandchildren, vacationing in the Outer Banks, gardening, and volunteering in King and Queen County. A celebration of life will be held 3PM Saturday August 29th at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th St. West Point, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Lower King & Queen Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 187, Shacklefords, VA 23156. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
