Kathryn Ann Moore
Kathryn Moore, 81, went to Heaven on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was an active lifetime member of Hilton Baptist Church. The Lord gifted her with a passion for teaching children and doing missions.

She is preceeded in death by her husband of 63 years, David; her son, David Jr. and grandson, Joshua Evans.

Survivors include her daughters, Debra Riesbeck (William) and Donna Perkins (Michael); a brother, Donald Mann; sister, Linda Gilbert; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was an anchor of an extended family and was treasured by her nieces and nephews. She leaves behind many devoted friends.

Services will be held at a later date.

Donations in her memory may be made to Hilton Baptist Church, 101 Main Street, Newport News, VA 23601.

Cremation Society of Virginia-Newport News assisted with arrangements.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
