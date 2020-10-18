1/1
KATHRYN ARNOLD SHARKEY
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KATHRYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn Arnold Sharkey, 95, of Chesterfield and formerly of Newport News, departed this life to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 and joined her husband, John R. Sharkey, daughter, Louise Thornhill and sister, Ginny Muth in Heaven. She was a native of Lebanon, PA where she was an accomplished seamstress and a volunteer for the Ladies Auxiliary of the Firemen's Association. She later lived in Okinawa for five years where she volunteered in various Catholic religious groups. Kathryn and her family settled in Newport News in 1973 where she was a faithful and active member of St. Jerome Catholic Church for 32 years, volunteering on various committees, was a Eucharistic Minister, and taught Renewal Bible Class before moving to Chesterfield in 2005.

During her years in Chesterfield she was a faithful active member of St. Augustine's Catholic Church where she participated in the Women's Guild. She will always be remembered for her lively spirit, quick wit and love for her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in law, Carol and Barry Woody of Chesterfield; her son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Jeanne Sharkey of Suffolk; her niece, Wendy Stoner of Frystown, PA and other beloved family members.

Service and interment will be private. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home, Newport News, VA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weymouth Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 17, 2020
Please accept my deepest sympathy at the death of Kathryn. It was such a blessing to have her as my friend. I truly miss her.
Jacquelyn Mulas
October 16, 2020
Words cannot express our sorrow as we bid you farewell . You have been an inspiration for all of us who had the good fortune of coming into your ambit. Now that you have left us for your heavenly abode, we can only hope and pray that your soul rests in peace. Good wishes will be with you always...farewell Miss Kathryn!
John and Carolyn Thomas
Neighbor
October 16, 2020
Words cannot express our sorrow as we bid you farewell. You have been an inspiration for all who had the good fortune of coming into your ambit. Now that you have left us for your heavenly abode, we can only hope and pray that your soul rests in peace. Good wishes will be with you always. Farewell miss Kathryn!
John and Carolyn Thomas
October 15, 2020
Dear Cara and family I do you does sympathy on the loss of your mother. She was a entertaining warm hearted woman who was warmly loved by all of us. She will be missed.
MaryAnn Morrow
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved