Kathryn F McKitrick, age 94, went home to the Lord on August 18, 2020. A native of Union Deposit, PA, Kathryn was a resident of Newport News since 1992. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Robert W McKitrick. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother & Great Grandmother. She is survived by her three children Karyn M Grimes, Robert W McKitrick Jr, and Wayne K McKitrick, four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. We will feel your presence and love you forever. A private graveside service will be conducted at 3 PM on Friday, August 21, by Rev Jim Rizer. The family would like to express our appreciation for the care and support given by the staff of The Newport, The James River and Heartland Hospice.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
03:00 PM
