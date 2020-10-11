KATHRYN HIDINGER

Newport News, Va. - Kathryn Kosmides Hidinger passed away on September 28, 2020, after a week of hospice care, and after 7 years of living with vascular dementia. She was 78 years old. In June 2020, she celebrated 60 years of marriage to David C. Hidinger, of Hampton, Virginia. In addition to her beloved Dave, she leaves to cherish her memory her daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Art Boyce, of Hampton; her son and daughter-in-law, David and Andrea Hidinger, of Colleyville, Texas; and grandchildren: RB, Kyle, Sara, David, and Michael.



Kathy was born in Canton, Ohio, and graduated from Canton McKinley High School. She was happy to be a stay-at-home mother until her children were in high school, then she went to community college to become a medical assistant. Kathy loved bowling, and over a 25-year amateur career garnered recognition as both a singles and team bowler. She was a wonderful cook, delighting friends and family with Greek specialties; to this day, her grandmother's recipe for kourambiethes (butter cookies) is a closely-held secret passed on only to a select few! Kathy also loved to garden, and tea roses were her special passion. For many years, she participated in growing new hybrid varieties for Jackson-Perkins, world famous rose breeders. She was a cruise enthusiast, enjoying the beauties of the Caribbean, South America, Europe, and Alaska with her husband and friends.



A memorial service and interment of ashes will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, Yorktown, Virginia, at a later date. To honor Kathryn's memory, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charitable organization of your choice. Arrangements are by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.



