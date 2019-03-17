|
|
Kathryn (Lindsay) Goers passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. Born August 22, 1921, Kay was the widow of the late Brigadier General Melvin A. Goers. She is survived by four daughters: Julie (Steve) White-Hampton, Virginia, Gayle (Thomas) Hofmann-Asheville, North Carolina, Susan (Donald) Briggs- Springfield, Virginia and Nancy (William) Banta-York, Pennsylvania, as well as 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross. Visitation and Funeral, March 23, 2019 at 11 AM at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home 245 S. Armistead Avenue, Hampton, Virginia 23669. Please go online to www.rhaydensmith.com for full obituary details and guest book.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 17, 2019