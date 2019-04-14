|
Kathryn R. Tripolites, 62, formerly of Newport News, VA, reunited with her husband in Heaven on Sunday, Apr 7, 2019. Born in Newport News on Jul. 27, 1956, to the late Edward R. and Vera B. Roberson, she was a very active and saved follower of Jesus Christ and a caring and talented soul with a passion for creating exquisite artwork for her loved ones. Kathryn has joined her husband, Diamond, a grand-child, and three nephews, Kevin, Lonnie, and Ronnie Berland in The Kingdom of Heaven.Survivors include her son D. Justin Tripolites, daughter-in-law Holly, and her beloved grand-kittens, Annabell & Wylie, her sisters, Edna Berland (Gary), Patricia Owens, and Sylvia Sanders (Jerry). She is also survived by four nephews, Jeffrey Scott Berland, Bernard J. Thomas III, and David J. and Jason R. Sanders.She was laid to rest with her husband at Parklawn Memorial Park in Hampton, VA on Apr 13, 2019.Donations will be graciously accepted at https://everloved.com/life-of/kathryn-tripolites/
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 14, 2019