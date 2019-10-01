|
|
Kathy Rae (Bennett) Dollins, 60, a resident of Staunton, VA, passed away Friday morning, September 27, 2019 at her home.
A daughter of Warren Ray Bennett and Shirley (Odom) Bennett, she was born November 13, 1958 in Newport News, VA. She received her Bachelors of Science, Cum Laude, from Old Dominion University and her Masters of Science in Education from James Madison University
Kathy was a longtime and active member of Main Street United Methodist Church in Waynesboro, VA working with the children and youth ministries, singing in the adult choir, and playing in the handbell choir.
Kathy has lived in Hampton, England, Charlottesville and moved to Staunton to work for what was then, the Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center. She continued working with plans to retire October 1, 2019 and dedicated 35 years of service to the Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center .
She was preceded in death by her father.
Surviving are her loving husband of 19 years, Donald Dollins of Staunton; daughter, Peyton Dollins of Staunton; mother, Shirley Bennett and sister, Carol Bennett of Hampton, Sister-in-laws Janet Hawkins and her husband Richard of Lynchburg, and Bettie Tindall and her husband John of New Hope; brothers-in-law, Ray Dollins and his wife Carolyn, and Lloyd Dollins and his wife Jane of Waynesboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Kathy's life will take place at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Main Street United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Linda Kusse-Wolfe. A reception for family and friends will follow in the church fellowship hall. Entombment will be private for the family in Augusta Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911 or to Grace Christian School, 19 South Market Street, Staunton, VA 24401.
Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome to do so at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 1, 2019