Katy Swayngim was picked up by the angels on July 6 for her final journey home. Born in Waynesville, NC to Turner and Berdell Franklin on July 31, 1922, Katy spent most of her life in Hampton. She loved her friends and family and will be missed by many.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry Swayngim; brother, Frank Jr.; and sister, Pat Hannum. Katy is survived by her son, Doug Swayngim, St. George, Utah; sister, Barbara King, Hampton; several grandchildren; niece and goddaughter, Cindy King Dalin, Hampton; and nephew, Billy King, Hampton.



Katy was a faithful member of Pine Chapel Baptist Church and donations in her memory may be made to the church, 1544 W. Queen St., Hampton, 23669.



A graveside service will be held on July 10, at 2PM at Hampton Memorial Gardens. The family requests friends that attend practice social distancing.



Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.



