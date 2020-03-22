|
|
Kay Carrington Gardner, born July 21, 1945 died in her Williamsburg home on March 17th, 2020. She is proceeded in death by her son Robert Curtis Parker, her husbands Abraham Gardner and Henry Sheldon, her brother Carl W. Nettles II and her parents Carl W. Nettles and Irma Carrington Evans.
Kay loved the Tidewater area but spent much of her life traveling the world with friends and family. She worked side by side with her former husband Hank managing Sheldon Motors where she oversaw the operations of Hertz Penske truck rentals which ranked #5 in the nation. Continuing her entrepreneurship endeavors, she partnered with Hank and created a business consulting group, Trivets, and assisted in the expansion of The Disabled American Veterans Thrift Stores in Hampton Roads. Several years after Hank's passing, on a trip to Turkey, she met her last love, Abe. They spent many fun-filled years together enjoying all that life offered.
She was a lady with gracious southern charm, a loving mother and a steadfast friend. Those who knew her would certainly agree that she was also a force of nature who exhibited generosity, kindness and a concern for others. She was an avid volunteer, gave to others in need through national and local charities, was a contributor of the arts and a woman of faith. She was also a big supporter of the local business economy in Williamsburg through her love of shopping.
She is survived by her daughter Ashlie Carrington Parker and husband Charles Slepicka of Illinois, her granddogs Hershey and Beauxregard, her stepchildren Laura Huben, Brooke Gardner and wife Jodi Spragins, Alan Gardner and wife Gwen, Rick Gardner and wife Marilyn, her stepson Keith Sheldon, and Michael Sheldon and a host of grandchildren including Amanda, Kelly and Paige Huben, Meredith Smith, Drew, Ainsley, and Anna Gardner and Christina and Michael Sheldon, and great grandchildren Luke Smith and Christian and Zachary Sheldon.
Visitation is to take place at Bucktrout Funeral Home on Monday, March 23rd from 4 to 7 PM. Because of the current world health crisis, there will be protocols in place to ensure the safety of all who choose to visit with her.
Services will take place at a date to be determined but will of course be a true celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Heart and Lung Foundations as well as the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 22, 2020