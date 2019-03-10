Yorktown: Kay Edwards Riley, 84, went home to a beautiful reunion in Heaven on March 7, 2019. Kay loved her family more than life, and she had the special gift of making her friends feel like family. Her sweet, kind spirit and gentle nature were always present. She was such a beautiful example of a fine Christian lady and her faith was always evident. She will be remembered and sorely missed by all who knew her for her gentleness and compassion. Kay was a member of Restoration Church Phoebus Baptist since 1976. She presently was attending Stevens Memorial Baptist Church. Kay was preceded in death by her loving husband, Reverend Leonard D. Riley; her parents, James Preston and Virginia Sterling Edwards; sisters, Virginia Anne Edwards and Elva Joyce Adamson.She is survived by her twin sister, Fay E. Mull; brother, Jerry Edwards; nieces, Sandra Spohn and Linda Anne Adamson; and nephews, James Michael Adamson and Wayne Mull.Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday. Interment will follow in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery.In memory of Kay, please consider contributions to Stevens Memorial Baptist Church, 224 Richneck Road, Newport News, VA 23608Arrangements under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory, Gloucester Point. Please visit www.hoggfh.com to share condolences and memories. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary