Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
Kay Thornton
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
2150 Cunningham Dr
Hampton, VA
Kay Francis Thornton

Kay Francis Thornton Obituary
Kay Francis Thornton, 86, widow of James F. Thornton, Jr, passed away at home on Sunday, September 8, 2019 surrounded by loving family. Mrs. Thornton is survived by her children, Anne Thornton-Lindsay (Andy), Jonathan Thornton (Cathi), Kathleen Thornton, James Thornton, III (Kris), Christina Thornton-Hodges (Todd), Andrew Thornton, Mary Kearney (Peter), and Sara Wilmore (Dave); sixteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Born in Davenport, Iowa, to Garrett and Marjorie Ottens, Mrs. Thornton studied and practiced as a nurse before her 62-year marriage. Later, she kept her Army family together as they moved to many far-flung places in the USA and around the world. Mrs. Thornton had been a resident of Newport News since 1988. She was an avid reader who loved working in her garden and was a devoted member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

The family thanks and appreciates the wonderful care provided by staff from Riverside's Palliative, Home Health, and Hospice services.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 3:00 pm, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2150 Cunningham Dr. in Hampton, by Rev. John Grace.

The family wishes any expressions of sympathy to take the form of contributions to the , https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070, www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 15, 2019
