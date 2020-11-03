Kay Goleman Vogelsang, 74, of Harbinger, NC died Sunday, November 1, 2020, at her home.
Born in Greenwood County, NC on November 19, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Helen Rose Booth Goleman and Ransom Odell Goleman.
Kay dedicated her career to teaching, retiring from the Hampton Public School System. She was a member of the Outer Banks Women's Club and Beta Sigma Phi International.
She is survived by her husband, Victor V. Vogelsang, Jr.; two sons, Randall C. Banks and Steven B. Banks; two stepchildren, Nicole V. Slayton and Victor Vogelsang III; four grandchildren, Helena Banks, Parker Banks, Lily Banks, and Chandler Banks; two step-grandchildren, Anna Slayton and Christian Slayton; and a brother, Toby Goleman and his family.
A private family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice, 1601 N Road Street Ste B, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com
.