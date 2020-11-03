1/1
Kay Goleman Vogelsang
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kay Goleman Vogelsang, 74, of Harbinger, NC died Sunday, November 1, 2020, at her home.

Born in Greenwood County, NC on November 19, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Helen Rose Booth Goleman and Ransom Odell Goleman.

Kay dedicated her career to teaching, retiring from the Hampton Public School System. She was a member of the Outer Banks Women's Club and Beta Sigma Phi International.

She is survived by her husband, Victor V. Vogelsang, Jr.; two sons, Randall C. Banks and Steven B. Banks; two stepchildren, Nicole V. Slayton and Victor Vogelsang III; four grandchildren, Helena Banks, Parker Banks, Lily Banks, and Chandler Banks; two step-grandchildren, Anna Slayton and Christian Slayton; and a brother, Toby Goleman and his family.

A private family service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice, 1601 N Road Street Ste B, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.

Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved