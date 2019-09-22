|
|
Kay Johnson Handley, 81, died Thursday, September 12, 2019. A native of Cordele, GA, she was a Hampton, VA resident for 44 years, and a resident of Midlothian, VA for the last two years. As a devoted Army wife and mother, she traveled the world raising her family alongside her husband. After raising her children, she had several jobs but found her calling as the assistant to State Senator Hunter B. Andrews. She was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Hampton for over 40 years and joined St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Midlothian in 2017.
She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Charles Batton Handley, Jr. She is survived by her son Chip Handley and his wife Ginger of Jacksonville, FL; her daughter Susan Andrews and her husband Bill of Richmond; five grandchildren, Kelli (Ryan) Schmidt, Elizabeth (Charles) Teixeira, Charlie (Amanda) Andrews, Joey (Allie) Andrews, and Stephen (Madison) Handley; and three great-grandchildren, AJ and Isaac Teixeira and Leah Schmidt.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 11551 Lucks Lane in Midlothian Virginia. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans' Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's United Church, 11551 Lucks Lane, Midlothian, VA 23114.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 22, 2019