Kay Maxie Phillips, born July 15, 1941 in Franklin County, VA passed away peacefully at home on July 26, 2020. Kay had a great love for her Savior, The Lord Jesus Christ. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Yorktown. Kay was active in missions, visitation and the Women's Ministry. She served as Chairman of the Bereavement Committee and Church Clerk. Kay was preceded in death by her daughter, Gay Dawn and her parents, Roy James Maxie and Winifred Thora Lumpkin. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, David; 2 children, Michael (Sarah) and Lori (Harry); 3 grandsons, Joshua Phillips, Zachary & Brady Register; and 1 granddaughter, Alexandra Bass; her brother Leroy (Judy) Maxie & sister Glenda Bond and many other extended family members. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church in Yorktown, VA. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 1004 Yorktown, Rd, Yorktown, VA 23693. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



