Kay Olson of Hampton, 76, passed away peacefully Monday, February 18th, 2019 after a courageous fight that slowed her down but not her spirit.Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Hillmer (Swede), her parents, Fred and Olivette Battenfield and 2 sisters.She was born and raised in Sand Springs Oklahoma, attended Okla. State University before moving to Hampton.She was recently employed by the Hampton History Museum at the gift shop and was the volunteer coordinator there. Her passion to show God's love was always present in the ministries of St. John's Episcopal Church in Hampton where she was a member. The vestry, Bracket Club president, Daughters of the King, church outreach, St. Anne's Guild, Sunday school teacher, greeter, and office volunteer are just a sample of what she meant to the church. She was a member and past president of The Women's Club of Hampton, past member and President of the Buckroe and Phoebus volunteer fire companies ladies auxiliary. She is survived by her son, Norwood Evans (Michele), grandsons Christopher and Brian Evans. Step sons John Olson (Shannon) their sons Jack, Will and August, Jerry Olson (Stacy Queensbury) their son Jerry Lawson jr.(Samantha) and great granddaughter Anne Stuart. She loved them with all her heart.There will be a celebration of life memorial service at St. John's Episcopal Church, 100 W. Queens Way, Hampton at 11:00 am on Saturday March 2nd with a reception to follow in the parish house to reflect on her love and gifts she shared with us. Her passion and gift to us was her servant's heart. Throughout her life she showed us love, kindness, laughter, and a love for life. Continue her legacy with a smile and kindness. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Hampton History Museum Assoc. inc. or the St. John's Church charitable trust fund for outreach.Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home Published in Daily Press on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary