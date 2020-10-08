Keiko I Howard, of Williamsburg, Virginia, died on October 1, 2020 due to complications of lung cancer. Before moving to the United States, Keiko was born in Tokyo, Japan. She is survived by her husband John, son John II, M.D., daughter-in-law Anne, M.D., and grandchildren, Emma (third year student at University of Virginia), Jack (first year student at University of Virginia), and James (freshmen at Hampton Roads Academy). In honor of our loved one, memorial contributions can be made to https://williamsburghospice.org/donate/
or by mail to Hospice House & Support Care of Williamsburg, 4445 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg VA 23188.