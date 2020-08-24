Keith Daniel Whitaker, 64, died Sunday, August 2, 2020. Born in Big Spring, TX, he was a longtime Hampton resident where he was a member of Calvary Assembly of God. An honest and hard worker, he was the owner of Keith's Home Improvements and worked until last November when diabetes caused him to lose his leg and he was no longer able. He had a wonderful boisterous personality and loved to joke. A true gentle giant, he never had a bad word to say about anyone. He served in the US Air Force during Vietnam and was very patriotic.



A member of a very large family, Keith was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Kay Sorroche and brother Jeffrey Glenn Whitaker. He loved his dogs tremendously and was saddened to have just lost Jeanie but was still enjoying the companionship of Charlie.



A graveside memorial service with Air Force honors will be conducted at 1 pm, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. State Veterans' Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to the Animal Aid Society, 80 Butler Farm Road, Hampton 23666 or to any pet rescue organization.



Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.



