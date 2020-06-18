Dr. Keith Palmer passed away May 26, 2020 at the age of 96 in the loving company of his son Mark, grandson Josh and good friend, Sally. Keith had a long, international career as a physiatrist, and worked as both a doctor and educator at various institutions including those in London and Canada, in Boston, MA, in Providence, RI and more recently at the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Hampton, VA. For the full obituary visit
www.Berceusefuneralhome.com
www.Berceusefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 18, 2020.