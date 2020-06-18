Keith Palmer
Dr. Keith Palmer passed away May 26, 2020 at the age of 96 in the loving company of his son Mark, grandson Josh and good friend, Sally. Keith had a long, international career as a physiatrist, and worked as both a doctor and educator at various institutions including those in London and Canada, in Boston, MA, in Providence, RI and more recently at the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Hampton, VA. For the full obituary visit

www.Berceusefuneralhome.com

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions - Hampton
2609 Cunningham Drive
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
June 16, 2020
At Chelsea Physic Garden London
June 16, 2020
Last Christmas visit to art gallery in upstate NY
June 15, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
June 15, 2020
At St Katherine's doc in London
June 15, 2020
A favourite spot in Portugal
June 12, 2020
See you in the quantum old chum.
Paul Palmer-Edwards
Friend
June 12, 2020
My dad Keith wrote the following poem

Play it again!

Hey, Goddee! Beam me down again!
You wrote the Big Bang score
That sang towards the days of me
Watching white waves on a jade sea,
Hearing sweet songs of birds in spring.
Could you just once, rerun this little thing
Another time. So, will you let me know?
And maybe, let me have another go?
Under green trees with warm air on my skin
Savoring this warm red wine
Or safe aboard at anchor while a gale
Roars in the rigging, sound all round.
Perhaps again to ride that surge of joy
That orchestra of love, of girl and boy,
And watching children grow,
Please do, oh do it, You!
Just play it all again!
pandora palmer-edwards
Daughter
