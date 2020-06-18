Keith Palmer

My dad Keith wrote the following poem



Play it again!



Hey, Goddee! Beam me down again!

You wrote the Big Bang score

That sang towards the days of me

Watching white waves on a jade sea,

Hearing sweet songs of birds in spring.

Could you just once, rerun this little thing

Another time. So, will you let me know?

And maybe, let me have another go?

Under green trees with warm air on my skin

Savoring this warm red wine

Or safe aboard at anchor while a gale

Roars in the rigging, sound all round.

Perhaps again to ride that surge of joy

That orchestra of love, of girl and boy,

And watching children grow,

Please do, oh do it, You!

Just play it all again!

pandora palmer-edwards

Daughter