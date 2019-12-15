|
|
Keith S. Taylor, 62, of Newport News, Virginia received his wings on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Hampton Va. Medical Center, Hospice Unit. He was born in Fort Eustis, Va. To Marjorie Taylor and Isaac S. Taylor on July 22, 1957.
Keith was a long-time resident of Newport News and remained so after he met and married his wife, Pamela Taylor, also of Newport News, Va. Their relationship blossomed from their first interaction in 1989 at the Mall (New Market North) in Hampton, Va. From there, their sparking romance took flight and he became the father of two sons, Bryant and Keith, Jr.
Prior to Keith's wedded bliss, he was an awesome Soldier in the U.S. Army and later became a Civil Servant for the Norfolk Naval Base, in Norfolk, Va. He retired from his Civil Service work on December 31, 2018 after serving nearly 40 years. He was most proud of the Apprentice program that launched his career until his retirement.
Keith is survived by his wife of 30 years, Pamela L. Taylor, and his son, Keith Taylor, Jr.; siblings, Marjorie Taylor of Newport News, Va.; Cynthia Johnson (Ernest) of Hartford, CT; Isaac Taylor of Baltimore, MD; his favorite Uncle George Washington (Doris) of Hampton, Va. And a host of nieces, nephews and other family. A special mention of Ms. Daisy Washington, Mother –in-Law, who will cherish his memories.
Keith was preceded in death by his Father, Sgt. Isaac S. Taylor; his mother, Marjorie Taylor; his son, Bryant; his Sisters, Harriet Taylor, Barbara Washington and Paulette Jones.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 15, 2019