Keither Bailey Highsmith III of Glen Allen, VA passed away unexpectedly on April 8, 2020. Keither was born in Newport News, Virginia on April 20, 1964 to the late Keither Bailey Highsmith and Pattie Zella Highsmith. He is survived by his three children Maya, Bailey and Tyree; his four siblings, Cheryl Futrell of Macon, Georgia, Carl Highsmith (Mary) of Quinton, Virginia, Lisa Highsmith and Leonard Highsmith of Newport News, Virginia and his nieces and nephews Sheedra, Zacarro, Erin, Carl Jr., Markus, and Somara. Keither graduated from Homer L. Ferguson High School in Newport News and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications from Western Maryland College. He was employed as a CPO at DuPont Spruance in North Chesterfield, Virginia. Keither was a spiritual man. He was a member of the Anointed New Life Baptist Church, where he served on the Finance Ministry, the Men's Ministry and sang in the Men's Choir. He also was the church historian. Keither was a Master Mason of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Virginia and Pride of Hanover #264. A viewing is scheduled for Friday, April 17th from 3pm – 7pm at C.C. Carter Funeral Home - 3314 Roanoke Ave. Newport News, VA 23607.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 14, 2020