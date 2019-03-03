Home

Kelley Lamar Bizzell Obituary
Kelley Lamar Bizzell passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Sentara CarePlex Hospital in Hampton. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mattie Bizzell; brothers, Eddie B. Bizzell and Jason C. Bizzell; and sister, Stephanie Jackson.He is survived by the love of his life, Brigitte Akins; children, Nicole Nared-Washington (Al) of Dayton, OH, Brandon Bizzell of Berlin, Germany, and Annique Bizzell of Bamberg, Germany; grandson, Calvin Washington; father, Eddie Bizzell; step-mother, Cerelia Lee; brothers, Steffon Bizzell and Dwight Bizzell; and step-sister, Cerelia Bizzell. A funeral service will be held 11 am, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at O.H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Viewing will be from 1-6 pm, Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to www.TheCatCornerInc.com in honor of Kelley Bizzell. His burial will take place at the Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, D.C. Date to be determined.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 3, 2019
