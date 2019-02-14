Kelly Rochelle Jones answered the Master's call on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, in Riverside Regional Medical Center. Her life began on July 24, 1976, the daughter of Pinkey Swinton and the late Cornelius Edlow. She was a faithful member of Colossian Baptist Church and a member of the Choir. At the time of her death, she was employed for the last twenty-three years with the York County Public Schools. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Catina Edlow. She leaves to treasure her precious memories, her daughters, Jazmonte Jones (Kenneth) and Rondejah Armstead; son, Delamon Jones; mother, Pinkey Swinton; brothers, David Jones, James Edlow, Efrem Jones (Crystal) and Kelvin Jones (Turron); grandmother, Virginia Edlow; four grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and many caring friends.A Homegoing service celebrating the life she lived will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, in Colossian Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Peter A. Evans officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends will assemble at 118 Walnut Drive, Yorktown, by 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. Ms. Jones may be viewed in Colossian Baptist Church from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com Published in Daily Press on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary