Kelly Lynn Gallagher Michaud
1962 - 2020
Kelly Lynn Gallagher Michaud, age 57, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Born on December 26, 1962, in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of Charles L. Gallagher, Sr and the late Barbara J. Gallagher. Kelly is with her husband Norman R. Michaud, Jr. and her mother Barbara J. Gallagher. They will now share in watching over our family.

Kelly was an incredible Mom, Aunt, and Wife. She had the biggest heart and a beautiful soul which she shared with everyone every day. She loved her loud music, working in her yard, lounging by the pool, going to the race track on Saturday nights, and her loud car. Spending time with her family was very important to her. She loved her Big Lots and James City County Parks and Rec families. Most importantly she loved her two boys with everything she had.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Jason Michaud (girlfriend, Samantha Daniels) and Sam Michaud (girlfriend, Melissa Smith), all of Hayes, VA; father, Charles L. Gallagher, Sr; sister, Vicki Gallagher-Ryder (Bubba) of Clinton, ME; brother, Charles L. Gallagher, Jr (Mary) of Vassalboro, ME; niece, Jessica Michaud (fiance, Ed Robinson) of Fairfield, ME; nephews, Justin Michaud (Kaylee) of Lincoln, ME, and Garrett Gallagher (Chelsea) of Vassalboro, ME; and 7 great-nieces and great-nephews who she loved dearly, Chloe, Bryce, Tanner, Gage, Camilla, Grayson, and Kendall.

A private ceremony will be held by her family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the March of Dimes. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
