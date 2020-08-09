Kelly Renee Coltrane, 61, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was born on October 11, 1958, in Pulaski, Va. and she had been a Peninsula resident since 1959.Kelly was preceded in death by her parents, Donald L. Coltrane and Barbara W. Coltrane. She is survived by her sisters, Susan Brown (Mike) of Colorado and Sharon Coltrane of Saluda, Amy Belote (Robert) of Newport News; nieces, Sarah Topic (Leo), Jessica Coltrane, Olivia Tietjens-Duncan (Taylor), Savanna Carson; nephews, Justino Coltrane (Jeannette), Joseph Whiting and Gavin Carson; great-nieces and nephews, Ayla, Roman, Giovanni, Luca, Sophia, Justin, Jr., Natalie, Ava, Noah, and Baelfire.Kelly was loved by many aunts and uncles, family and friends.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15 at 2:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing will be required.Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.