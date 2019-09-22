Home

Services
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
(804) 966-7075
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
Resources
Kelvin L. "Mane" Christian Jr.

Kelvin L. "Mane" Christian Jr. Obituary
Kelvin "Mane" L. Christian Jr., 43, of Lanexa, VA passed away suddenly on September 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Julia H. Christian, who has been by his side for 21 years; parents Kelvin and Priscilla Christian; two sons, Nyaze' and Isaiah; his daughter, Karen (Jonathan); grandchildren, Justin "JJ", Aliyah, Jonathan Jr.; paternal grandparents, Henry and Louise Christian; one sister, Kellie Carter (Maurice); two nephews, Christian and Nicholas; his in-laws, Grant and Helen Reppert; two brothers-in-law, Clinton (Wendy) and Stephen (Melinda); a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and caring friends. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. The family will receive friends from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Donations can be made to Citizens and Farmers Bank under the donation account for Julia Christian. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 22, 2019
