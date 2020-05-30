Ken Carlton Thomas died with family at his side on April 20, 2020 in Sandy Springs, Georgia at the age of 86. Ken is survived by his daughter Karen and grandson of Marietta, Georgia, his daughter Terrie, grandchildren and great grandchildren, California. Ken is pre-deceased by his sister Lynne Thomas Morse (Charles) and three children survive. Ken also had a special relationship with Edwina of Williamsburg and her entire family while he lived in Yorktown, Va from 1999 - 2020. He is also survived by Edwina, her 3 daughters, 3 grandchildren and one great grandchild.



Ken was born October 22, 1933 in Richmond, Virginia to Kenneth Carlton Thomas and Irene Schrader. The family moved to Indiana when Ken was seven. He was a graduate of Purdue University (1956) where he earned his Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was a member of Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji).



Ken worked in Industrial Sales through the years and transferred with his family across the country with job promotions from Colorado, California, Texas, and Pennsylvania. He retired in 1999 and moved to Yorktown to care for this father.



Ken loved to hunt and would go annually to hunt with his Dad, uncles and cousins for many years in Berwick, Pennsylvania. He loved boating and fishing and being on the water. He also loved to do projects.



He was a very determined man and when he set his sight on something, he would go after it. One of his most notable characteristics was his witty and endearing sense of humor. He was an honest, loving man and had a huge heart.



He will be so deeply missed by so many. His cute grin and his blue eyes.



A Memorial Service will be held when it is safe to have family and friends gather in Marietta, GA and in Berwick, PA.



