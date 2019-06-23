Home

O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Queen St. Worship Center
98 N. Armistead Ave.
Hampton, VA
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen St. Worship Center
98 N. Armistead Ave.
Hampton, VA
Kenai Y. Braswell Obituary
Evangelist Kenai Braswell entered into eternal rest on June 18, 2019. She was the proud daughter of Arthur Sr. and Juliette Parker, born September 30, 1971.

She was preceded in death by her father, maternal and paternal grandparents. Kenai is survived by her devoted husband of 30 years Bishop Reginald Braswell; daughters, Shemeka Vann (Travis) and Shekela Davis (Mark); granddaughter, Miyah; mother, Juliette Parker; and brothers, Marcus and Arthur Jr.

Service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Queen St. Worship Center, 98 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23669. Interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be from 1 to 6 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home and two hours prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on June 23, 2019
