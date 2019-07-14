Kendall Miller passed unexpectedly at home on July 5, 2019. She was 20 years old; too young to have had a chance to live the life that she deserved.



Kendall had a beautiful spirit. Her smile and laugh would brighten the day of anyone lucky enough to experience it. She enjoyed music and dancing, using both to get an eye roll and head shake from her mom, which made her laugh out loud. She loved animals and children. She always wanted the people around her to be happy. Her free time was spent sketching, painting and dreaming of the places that she would like to go. She dreamed of traveling and discovering the possibilities that the world had to offer.



Kendall's absolute favorite place to be was the beach. She loved the Outer Banks, but any beach would do. She embraced the sun, the sand between her toes, the sound of the waves crashing and the sea breeze in her hair - this was her happy place.



Kendall's presence will be missed by everyone that knew her. She was a gift to this world and it's better because she was in it. We are all blessed for having her in our lives and her beautiful spirit will live on in everyone that loved her.



Kendall was predeceased by her grandfathers, Clarence M. Beach, Jr. and Franklin E. Miller; great-grandfathers, Clarence M. Beach, Sr. and Larry C. McGinnis. She is survived by her mother, Tonya B. Miller; sister, Casey L. Miller; father, Larry J. Miller; grandparents, JoAnn and Leland Kirkland and Debbie Smith; and great-grandmothers, Dorothy "Sugar" Beach and Marjorie Kaye.



Funeral Services will be private. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to a Substance Abuse . Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on July 14, 2019