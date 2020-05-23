Kenneth A. Friedl, 81, of Williamsburg, passed away on May 21, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Friedl.
After graduating from West Tech High School in Cleveland, OH, he earned his BS of Mechanical Engineering from Cleveland State University (formerly Fenn College). He married Margaret, his wife of 58 years, on August 11, 1962 at St. Catherine's Church in Cleveland, OH.
Prior to his retirement as a Senior Engineer, Kenneth was a 34 year employee of Westinghouse, refueling nuclear powered aircraft carriers and submarines at various locations across the United States. He was a do-it-yourselfer who could fix anything, was an avid gardener, and enjoyed his extensive travels around the world with his wife.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Margaret Friedl; sons, Ken Friedl (Mary Jo), Thomas Friedl (Charlene), and Robert Friedl; grandchildren, Kenny Friedl, Robert Friedl, Michael Friedl, Maggie Bowens, Justin Friedl, Desiree Silver, and Morrie Silver.
A Memorial Mass will be offered at St. Bede Catholic Church at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bede Catholic Church in Williamsburg. Condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on May 23, 2020.