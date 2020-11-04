Kenneth "Kenny" Albert Hergott, 65, was unexpectedly called home on October 27, 2020, just 15 miles from Hebron, NE, where he was born & raised.



Growing up on a farm with his four younger siblings, one brother & three sisters, the importance of hard work & family was instilled in him at a young age. He went on to start a family of his own & built a life using his hands. Kenny was a proud father, brother, son & small business owner. His masonry business bricked commercial & residential buildings nationwide, most of which are still standing today. He moved around a lot over the years but ultimately called both Hebron, NE & Newport News, VA home. His hobbies included inventing & building things, watching his son's, niece's, nephew's sporting games, & spending time with family & friends, who will remember him for his generosity, selflessness, wisdom, & creativity.



Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Ed & Donna Hergott.



He is survived by his son Dillon Hergott, brother David (Debbie) Hergott. Sisters Teresa (Martin) Kalkowski, Linda (Bruce) Friedrich and Mary (Eric) Swanson, many nephews, nieces, other family members, and friends.



The memorial service will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 436 N 3rd Street, Hebron, NE on November 9th at 10:00 am Central Time. No visitation cremation. For family & friends who cannot travel, Sacred Heart Catholic Church will be streaming the service live on Facebook Catholic Sacred Heart Hebron, NE. In place of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Phoenix House, Virginia. Private family inurnment.



