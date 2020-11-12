Kenneth A. Lovedahl, 60, died Monday, November 9, 2020. A lifelong resident of the Peninsula, Kenny graduated from Bethel High School and was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. He retired from Newport News Shipyard as a pipefitter after 30 years of service.



Kenny is survived by his wife, Sandra Lovedahl; stepchildren, Larry, Katie, Karen and Matt; a sister, Theresa Smith; a brother Randy Lovedahl; nieces, Emily and Dana; and seven grandchildren.



A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.



Memorials may be sent to Bethany United Methodist Church, 1509 Todds Lane, Hampton, 23666.



Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.



Published in Daily Press on Nov. 12, 2020.