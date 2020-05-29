Kenneth A. Vaughn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Sunday, May 24th, Kenneth Albert James Vaughn of Norfolk, Virginia passed away at the age of 39. A big personality with an even bigger heart, Kenneth leaves behind the love of his life, Stacie Denise Brady, their two sons Kenneth James & David Alexander, and countless "brothers" and "sisters". Affectionately known as "Gump", Kenneth was a selfless man; a dependable, loving father, loyal friend, and will be missed by many.

Services will be held on Saturday June 6, 2020, 2:00pm at Providence Evangelical Church

5340 Providence Road Virginia Beach, Va 23464. Dress code optional - white t-shirt, basketball shorts, & flip flops.

In lieu of flowers, donations for his family accepted at service and can also be mailed to: 2004 St. Denis Ave Norfolk, Va 23509

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Service
02:00 PM
Providence Evangelical Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 28, 2020
An amazing friend with a big heart gone way too soon!! Shared some great times that will never be forgotten, miss u buddy
Shanna
Friend
May 28, 2020
I will always miss you my brother. Life is not fair. You should still be here
Jess Sligar
Brother
May 28, 2020
Wish i could be there to celebrate Kens life with you and the boys. RIP KEN
Brenda Johnson
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved