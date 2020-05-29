On Sunday, May 24th, Kenneth Albert James Vaughn of Norfolk, Virginia passed away at the age of 39. A big personality with an even bigger heart, Kenneth leaves behind the love of his life, Stacie Denise Brady, their two sons Kenneth James & David Alexander, and countless "brothers" and "sisters". Affectionately known as "Gump", Kenneth was a selfless man; a dependable, loving father, loyal friend, and will be missed by many.



Services will be held on Saturday June 6, 2020, 2:00pm at Providence Evangelical Church



5340 Providence Road Virginia Beach, Va 23464. Dress code optional - white t-shirt, basketball shorts, & flip flops.



In lieu of flowers, donations for his family accepted at service and can also be mailed to: 2004 St. Denis Ave Norfolk, Va 23509



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store