Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Kenneth D. Burgess

Kenneth D. Burgess Obituary
Kenneth Daniel Burgess, 72, passed away on May 20, 2019. A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery 5310 Milners Rd Suffolk, VA 23434. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on May 22, 2019
