Kenneth Duane Hampton, 83, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
Ken was born on July 26, 1936, in Asheville, NC. Ken attended Mars Hill College and graduated from North Carolina State University with a BS degree in Aeronautical Engineering. Upon graduation in pursuit of his love for aviation, he came to the Peninsula to work for NASA, Langley, in the Transonic Dynamics Tunnel, and later transferred to the US Army Aviation and Technology Directorate (AATD) (AVLABS) at Ft. Eustis, until his retirement in 1993. After retirement, he worked at Jamestown Settlement, was involved with CNU's Life-Long Learning Society, and pursued his love of art and was an accomplished painter.
Ken had a passion for serving others and the community. This was exemplified by his over 50 years of working with the Boy Scouts of America, especially with Troops 48 and 6. He was awarded the Silver Beaver and the Distinguished Scouting Award. Ken made a positive impact in the lives of so many boys through the years. He believed in scouting and taught by example, serving as a role model. Ken organized many a Klondike Derby, hiked the C & O Canal more times that he would have liked to remember, participated in numerous summer camps, and enjoyed a trip to Philmont. If added up, his time spent in the woods camping would have been over 6 years.
Ken was a quiet-spoken, kind and gentle man with a giving nature for others and always went the extra mile to help others. He was an avid reader and a wealth of knowledge and could always come up with little known trivia facts right on the spot.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Irma Sigmon Hampton and Carl Tipton Hampton and his brother, Thomas Bert Hampton. Ken is survived by his sons, Thomas Dean Hampton (Karen) of Richmond, and Duane Ross Hampton (Stephanie) of Mebane, NC; and his former spouse, Rossalyn Wolever Hampton, with whom he maintained a loving and caring relationship even after separation. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, Rachael, Lauren and Jessica Hampton, and 3 cousins: Jim Reeves of Prosper, TX, Lynn Parker of Winston-Salem, NC, and Carol Ford of Brentwood, TN.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Andrews Episcopal Church. Ken's greatest wish would be that random good deeds be passed on in his memory. In support of that, and in lieu of flowers, the family requested that donations be made in Ken's memory to BSA Troop 6, 802 Ashley Place, Newport News, VA 23608. Arrangements are by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020