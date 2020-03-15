|
Kenneth Dwayne McCormick was born September 21st, 1960 in Fairfield, California. Ken spent his childhood traveling the world as an Air Force brat with his parents, the late MSgt. Malachi McCormick, his mother, Mildred McCormick and sister Vickie McCormick. He graduated from Phoebus High School as a member of their first graduating class in 1978 at the age of 17.
From there, he continued the family military legacy by joining the Marines, serving our country for ten years. During his time in the Marines he developed a love of technology, working as a computer operator. This passion for technology turned into a 40 year career in the IT field. He worked at many reputable establishments, ending his career at Portfolio Recovery Associates.
He is survived by his wife, Sabrena McCormick; mother, Mildred McCormick; two children, Sean McCormick and Daryl McCormick (Joseph Warren); two sisters, Jill McCormick of Surrey, England, and Vickie McCormick (Herbert Godwin) and a nephew, Nasheed Godwin.
A memorial service will be held for Ken on Saturday, March 21st at Bethel A.M.E Church (2521 N. Armstead Ave Hampton, Virginia 23666) at 11 AM. All are welcome to say farewell.
Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd, Hampton, 757-723-4117
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 15, 2020