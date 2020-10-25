1/1
Kenneth E. Forrest
1933 - 2020
On October 18, 2020 we lost our loving husband, father, grandfather and friend Kenneth E Forrest. Ken was born August 3rd, 1933 to Reginald Forrest and Gracie Mae Carmines in Poquoson, VA who preceded him in death. March of 1962 he married his wife Barbara Trafton Smith. He served his Country in the Army during the Korean War where he was honorably discharged. He returned to graduate from Virginia Tech with a degree in Accounting. He worked for Union Carbide for most of his working career. Ken was a quiet family man who enjoyed spending time with his family and his wine.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years Barbara Smith Forrest, his son Kenneth Forrest Jr and wife Karen of Fruita, CO, his daughter Margaret Davis and husband Tim of Williamsburg, VA. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jacque Blacksher and husband Michael, Ashley Forrest and wife Sylvia, Timothy Davis Jr, Taryn Davis, Forrest Davis, Travis O'Neal, and Tiffani Crow. He is also survived by 8 great grandchildren . Lastly, he is survived by a special niece Suzanne Mann, whom he loved as a sister. His sisters Ronelda Johnson, Grace Kruszewski and brother Reginald Forrest also preceded him in death.

He will be buried at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Williamsburg VA. Graveside service will be Oct 27th at 11:00 AM. Dad you will be missed more then you will ever know. We love you! Please visit www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net to offer condolences.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cedar Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
