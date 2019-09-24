|
Lieutenant Colonel Kenneth Edward "Ken" Jenkins, U.S. Army (Retired) of Yorktown, Virginia passed away from complications of Parkinson's Disease at age 80 on September 15, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. His last week was spent in Hospice House of Williamsburg, where he received loving and respectful care.
Ken was born in San Francisco on May 31, 1939 to Dr. Kenneth M. and Kathryn (Kearny) Jenkins. He grew up in San Francisco, but his happiest childhood memories were summers at the family cabin in Boulder Creek in the Santa Cruz Mountains. He graduated from the University of San Francisco in 1963 and was married to Joan (Porter) Jenkins.
Following graduation, Ken was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and sent to Neu Ulm, Germany for Ken's first tour of what would be a 23-year Army career. Ken's children, Kenneth MacKenzie Jenkins II and Kerry Morgen Jenkins, were born in Augsburg, Germany.
Ken spent two tours in Vietnam, and was company commander during his second tour. Ken maintained a friendship with many soldiers from Delta Company, 3rd Battalion, 12th Infantry. In correspondence, they would affectionately address him as "O Captain! My Captain!" During his service in Vietnam, Ken was commended with the Purple Heart, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Vietnam Defense Medal, and the Combat Infantryman's Badge. When questioned about any of his commendations, he would humbly joke that "they were just attendance medals."
Ken's most enjoyable assignment was his four year tour with the family to Fort Shafter, Hawaii. He made the most of that location, becoming certified as an advanced scuba diver. While stationed at Fort Bragg with the 82nd Airborne, Ken received his Senior Parachutist Badge and was in charge of the Computer Data Center for the post. He then earned his Master's Degree from the University of Southern California.
After retiring from the Army, Ken began a second career as a teacher at Hampton Roads Academy in Newport News, Virginia. He first taught computer science and then moved to sixth grade science, which he loved. He was respected and beloved by students, faculty, and families. For years Ken was also the girls' softball team coach, a football coach, and announcer for the basketball team as the "Voice of the Navigators". Ken was honored on Hampton Roads Academy's Founders' Day in 2014 for his nearly thirty years of dedication and service to the school.
Ken served as a Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts of America and was inducted into the Order of the Arrow. Ken was an Emeritus member of the Sons of the American Revolution and enjoyed a lifelong hobby of genealogy.
For the past twenty years, Ken was devoted to his companion and love, Judy Finley, who
provided loving care as Ken's illness progressed. In addition to Judy, Ken is survived by his son, Kenny Jenkins (Lauren) of Williamsburg; daughter, Kerry Jenkins (Victor) of Tijeras, New Mexico; former wife, Joan Porter Jenkins; four wonderful grandsons, Aidan, Teague, Alexis, and Victor; sister, Susan Ten Eyck of Fremont, California; and niece, Tink Ten Eyck of Sanger, California. Ken was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Kenneth MacKenzie Jenkins and his mother, Kathryn Kearny Jenkins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Hampton Roads Academy in Newport News on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate in Ken's name to Hospice House of Williamsburg, 4445 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg, VA 23188.
He will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.
