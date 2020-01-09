|
|
Kenneth G. Walters, 80, of Gloucester, passed away at his home on January 8, 2020. He was a pipe fitter with Local Union 540 and was a member of Petsworth Baptist Church. He loved his family and friends, but most of all, He loved GOD.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda P. Walters and is survived by his sons John(Cathy) and Brent(Francine), four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Petswoth Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue, PO Box 1417, Gloucester, Va. 23061. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 9, 2020