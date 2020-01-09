Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
For more information about
Kenneth Walters
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Petswoth Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Walters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth G. Walters


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth G. Walters Obituary
Kenneth G. Walters, 80, of Gloucester, passed away at his home on January 8, 2020. He was a pipe fitter with Local Union 540 and was a member of Petsworth Baptist Church. He loved his family and friends, but most of all, He loved GOD.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda P. Walters and is survived by his sons John(Cathy) and Brent(Francine), four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Petswoth Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue, PO Box 1417, Gloucester, Va. 23061. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -